Valley defense shuts down Park Crossing, Rams get much-needed victory

VALLEY — In a game with very little in the way of offense on the part of both teams, the Valley High Rams made the most of a third quarter touchdown drive, a field goal and a safety to defeat the Park Crossing Thunderbirds 12-7 Friday night at Ram Stadium.

After a scoreless first half, Valley took a 7-0 lead early in the third quarter. Jayden Angel returned the second half kickoff to the Ram 45 to give Valley good field position. From there, the Rams pulled off their first big offensive play of the game when quarterback Justin Coleman hooked up with Ian Crim-Davis on a long pass play down the far sideline to the Thunderbird 22. On third and six from the 18, Coleman found K.P. Parker open in the left flat just inside the 10, he hit him with a well-thrown pass and Crim-Davis made a nice move to elude two defenders and make it to the end zone for the game’s first score. Quinn Vega’s PAT made the score 7-0 in favor of Valley with 10:48 left in the third quarter.

Park Crossing stormed back on its next possession, driving the ball some 70 yards to tie the game at 7 on a short run by Terrion Evans with 9:15 left in the third period.

Just when it looked like the game might turn toward a wide-open offensive show, defense and special teams once again took over. Neither team would manage another touchdown, but both played great defense.

The Rams reclaimed the lead on their next possession. After the visitors were called for back-to-back penalties on the kickoff – once for offsides and the second penalty for kicking the ball out of bounds – Valley’s offense took the field on the Park Crossing side of the 50. The key play of the drive was a fake punt on fourth and three. Kenneth Stephens caught the short pass from Coleman and made it to the Thunderbird 34 for a first down.

One player who had a truly great game for Valley was Romel Jackson. He kept the drive going by making a fantastic one-handed catch inside the Park Crossing 20.

On defense, Jackson had 12 tackles, and four assists. On special teams he blocked a punt.

Jackson’s catch moved the ball close enough for Vega to make a 34-yard field goal. With 2:39 left in the third quarter, Valley was back in front 10-7.

Park Crossing could never get anything going on offense for the rest of the game. Valley had them bottled up deep on their end of the field for the most part and wouldn’t let them do anything on offense.

A blocked punt early in the fourth quarter gave Valley a chance to extend their lead. They took over on the Park Crossing 24 but turned the ball over on an interception a couple of plays later.

A big play by the Ram defense added two more points. The Park Crossing quarterback went down under a strong rush and fumbled the ball. The ball was batted backward toward the end zone with players from both teams not being able to recover the ball. A Thunderbird player would up with it in his end zone for a safety. Two more points at the 6:18 mark of the fourth quarter increased Valley’s lead to five points, 12-7.

The Rams returned the free kick to the Park Crossing 43 and managed to run out most of what was left on the clock. They were in great position to add a late touchdown when Jayden Angel broke free on a run off right tackle and ran to the Park Crossing five-yard line. A face mask penalty moved it down to inside the three.

Back-to-back false start penalties moved it back to the 12. The Rams seemed content to run the clock from there, getting it down to just over 30 seconds left when they attempted a 32-yard field goal. It was wide left, keeping the Thunderbirds in the game. They were one miracle play away from winning it. Such was not to be.

The visitors did move the ball close to midfield, but the game ended on a short pass over the middle.

After some disappointing losses over the past few weeks, it was awfully good for Valley to get back into the win column. The next two games will be very challenging. They will be at Opelika next week and will host a very good Robert E. Lee team the following Friday.

Coleman had a steady game on offense, completing five of 12 passes for one touchdown and one interception. Angel carried the ball 15 tines for 66 yards.

Kenneth Stephens had a monster game for Valley on defense. He had 15 tackles and two sacks. Izayah Robinson also came up big for Valley with 12 tackles.

