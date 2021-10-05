Valley incident reports for Oct. 5

Report of a Theft of Property 1st (2012 Black Chrysler 200 AL Tag#12CK501) in the 2000 block of 29th Boulevard

Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd in the 200 block of Sydney Street

Report of a Domestic Violence 3rd (Harassing Communications) in the 5500 block of 27th Place

Report of a Harassment and a Criminal Mischief 3rd in the 1500 block of Lantuck Road

Report of a Harassing Communications in the 2500 block of 19th Avenue

Report of a Theft of Property 3rd (Debit/Credit Card) in the 1500 block of Athens Avenue

Report of a Harassing Communications in the 2300 block of Meadow Lane

