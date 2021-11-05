Bessie Ann Freeman Hurston was born Nov. 4, 1937 to the late Cleveland and Gertha Williams Freeman, Sr. in Opelika. She departed this life Oct. 28, 2021 at her residence.

Bessie accepted Christ at a young age and united with the St. Paul AME Church in Lanett. She later united with the Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in West Point under the leadership of the Rev. W. Wimberly. She continued to serve until failing health.

“Bet,” as she was affectionately known by many, attended Lee County High School. While attending high school, she worked in the cotton field to help her family. After high school, she was employed by the former Lanier Hospital, where she worked in housekeeping, and in later years, Lanett Mill. Afterwards, she became employed by Peabody Mfg., where she retired in the mid 1980s.

Bessie would always welcome everyone with an open heart and friendly smile. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who spoke her mind. Bessie enjoyed singing for the Lord, sewing, and spending quality time with family. She always looked forward to preparing delicious meals for family gatherings in her home.

She was preceded in death by husband, Kapers Hurston; sons, Kenneth Bruce Patton, Morris Stewart Jr. and Darryl Johnson; grandson, Matthew Patton; siblings, Annie Thomas, Willie Freeman, Cleveland Freeman and Leroy Freeman and a dear and devoted caregiver, Bennie Scroggins, III.

She will continue to be loved and have precious memories cherished by all her children, Larry (Harriet) Patton, Evelyn Stewart, Rose Logan, Robin Burton, Tersia Johnson, and Judy Williams; 24 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; special caregiver, great-granddaughter, Ises E. Taylor-Lewis; five great-great-grandchildren; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends and extended family, the Scroggins family.

Graveside services for Mrs. Hurston will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at noon EDT in the Marseilles Cemetery with Rev. W. G. Wimberly serving as the eulogist, Rev. Alton Barber officiating, and Rev. James Parker and Pastor Mary Johnson assisting.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the mortuary.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.mwleemortuary.com

Arrangements entrusted to M.W. Lee Mortuary of West Point.

