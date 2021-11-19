November 19, 2021

Lanett arrest reports for Nov. 20

By Staff Reports

Published 3:33 pm Friday, November 19, 2021
Larry Love, age 30 of Roanoke, Al was charged with Fugitive from Justice
Quintavious Larmartez Ridgeway, age 30 of Lanett, Al was charged with Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card
Robert Samuel Bridges, age 45 of Lanett, Al was charged with Failure to Appear x 2 (Traffic)
Wanda Fay Story, age 57 of Valley, Al was charged with Harassment
Elmeco Nakia Charquez Ray, age 46 of Lanett, Al was charged with Driving Under the Influence Alcohol
