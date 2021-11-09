Mrs. Winifred Hamilton Brown was born Jan. 1, 1953, in Hillsborough County, Florida to late Nelson Hamilton and Carrie Hamilton. She departed this life on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Winifred accepted Christ at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Lanett, where she served with the Brown Bag Ministry. She dearly loved her church family.

Winifred was a dedicated, generous and cheerful caregiver to her grandchildren, great-grandson, nieces and nephews. She never considered anyone a stranger and would always give good advice to anyone. She loved planning big family gatherings, having cheerful phone conversations with her friends, being a good listener and giving Godly advice and encouragement. These conservations were spoken to all of her family members, as well. She also enjoyed performing family errands (shopping, groceries, and specialty shops).

Winifred was employed in the food service industry, dry cleaning and home healthcare for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Winifred leaves to cherish her memories: A loving husband, Danny Brown, Lanett; three sons, Corey (Brian Robertson), Clearwater, Florida, Eddie (Latasha) Hamilton, West Point and Michael (Tamarian) Hamilton Sr., Lanett; three daughters, Shreen Brown and Antrina Jones, Lanett, and Latoya Dudley, Columbus, Georgia; a brother, Abraham Hamilton, Philadelphia; twelve grandchildren, Eddarious, Edtavious and Lakirea Hamilton, West Point, Darriontae Core, Shabria and Michael Hamilton Jr., Kira Wilson and Camille Arnold, Columbus, Georgia, Jocelyn Madden, Lazharia Hicks, Ja’lyih Heard and Zay’ion Jones, Lanett; mother-in-law, Mellie Brown, Lanett; aunt, Blanche Mouzon, Virginia Beach, Virginia; three close cousins, Georgia Hill, Townsend, Georgia, Author Hamilton, West Palm Beach, Florida, and Dimitri Mouzon, Chicago; sisters and brothers-in-law; a host of special nieces and nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends and special friends, Earnestine Hughley, Yuvette Jackson, and Cynthia Turner.

Gravesides services for Mrs. Brown will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at noon EST in the Pinehill Cemetery with Pastor Frederick James, Ph.D., officiating, Rev. Leonard Autry, eulogist, and Rev. John Frederick assisting.

Public viewing will be on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the mortuary.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.mwleemortuary.com

Arrangements entrusted to M.W. Lee Mortuary of West Point.

