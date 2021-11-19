Ms. Pearlie Mae Henry, 62, of Five Points, Alabama, passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

Public visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. CST at Skyview Memorial Gardens in Five Points, Rev. Rodney Thomas, Sr., pastor, officiating.

Ms. Henry leaves to cherish her memories: her children, one daughter, Valerie Renae Moss of Roanoke, Alabama and one son, Ashley Andrew Henry of LaFayette; three goddaughters, Jennifer Slaughter, Tiara Henry and Sharon Kelley; two brothers, Roger Henry of LaFayette and Robert Lee Henry of Roanoke, Alabama; four sisters: Sharon (Calvin) Heard, Linda Jennings, Vicky (Myron) Davidson, and Donna Lockhart, all of Valley; five grandchildren: Alexis Williams, T”Keyah Williams, Koreen Henry, Kikisha Damas, and Amilla Henry; four great-grandchildren: Monejhai Jones, Ryan Jones, Kassidy and Karsyn Thompson; two aunts, Odie Kader of Miami and Margaret Hardnett of LaFayette; a special cousin and caregiver, Ms. Debra James, whom she loved dearly; special cousins, Roylee James and Larry James; godmother, Shirley Huguley; two special nieces, Shanta Calloway and Nicole Woody; three special friends, Earnestine Doizer, Susan Foster, and Edith Buchanan and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

