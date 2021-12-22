Cities closing some services for holiday

Some city services in West Point, Lanett, Valley and LaFayette will be affected by Christmas this week.

West Point’s city services will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Since Christmas Day is on Saturday, garbage collection in West Point will be on the regular schedule this week.

The West Point Post Office will be open Christmas Eve from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Valley City Hall will be closed on Thursday and Friday. Trash pickup will operate on its usual schedule.

The Valley Police Department will be open Thursday and Friday, but non-essential personnel, such as clerks and administration, will have those days off.

On Christmas Eve, the Valley Post Office will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.

Lanett City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Amwaste, which collects garbage in Lanett, says that if a collection day is before a holiday, service days will not be affected.

The Lanett Police Department Office will be closed Thursday and Friday.

On Christmas Eve, the post office in Lanett will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

LaFayette City Hall and the LaFayette Police Department office will be closed Friday and Monday.

On Christmas Eve, the LaFayette Post Office will be open from 8:30 am to noon.

All post offices will be closed on Christmas. Law enforcement and fire services will remain operational in all four cities.

The Valley Times-News Office will be closed the next two Fridays — Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.