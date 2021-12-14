Local Farmers Federation member recognized at annual meeting

Published 11:00 am Tuesday, December 14, 2021

By Staff Reports

leadership award: Jack Robertson (right) was honored with an Individual Leadership Award for Local and Community Services during the Alabama Farmer’s Federation’s 100th annual meeting. With Robertson is the Federation Executive Director Paul Pinyan. Photo contributed.

Jack Robertson of Chambers County was honored with an Individual Leader Award for Local and Community Services during the Alabama Farmers Federation’s 100th annual meeting in Montgomery Dec. 6, according to an ALFA news release.

In addition to his various leadership positions in the Chambers County Farmers Federation, Robertson was also one of the founders of the Piedmont Cattle Marketing Association and a member of the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation & Development Council.

Currently, he is chairman of the Chambers County Soil & Water Conservation Committee and a board member for the Lee/Chambers Farm Services Agency.

He was nominated by his county Farmers Federation president for this special recognition.

