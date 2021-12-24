Mrs. Willie Mae Barker, 93, of LaFayette passed away on Sunday, Dec.19, 2021.

Public visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside service will be Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. CST at Sweet Home Baptist Church Cemetery in Five Points with Rev. Janice Clark as the eulogist.

Mrs. Baker is survived by four wonderful children, Barbara (Charles) Jones of Gadsden, Alabama and Douglas Barker, Oliver Barker and Mary Lottie (James) McCurty, all of LaFayette. She was blessed to have 18 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.