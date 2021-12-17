Santa arrives by helicopter at King Auto Corner

Published 9:00 am Friday, December 17, 2021

By Wayne Clark

Santa flies in: Santa Claus arrived in the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office helicopter piloted by Chief Deputy Richard Carter (at right). Accompanying Santa was Chambers County Probate Judge Paul Story (far left) and Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart (second from left). Santa brought some toys to be given to underprivileged children as part of ACA Gives’ annual toy drive.

VALLEY — Santa Claus landed by helicopter on King Auto Corner Wednesday afternoon of this week. He was piloted in by Chief Deputy Richard Carter of the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office and accompanied by Chambers County Probate Judge Paul Story. Sheriff Sid Lockhart was there to shake Santa’s hand as soon as he got off the helicopter.

Santa and the county officials were there to show their support for ACA Gives, an east Alabama charitable organization dedicated to helping underprivileged children. According to its motto, ACA Gives is committed to “motivating the youngest among us to overcome poverty and to become responsible, productive citizens and community leaders.”

Elizabeth Thompson, the director of special initiatives for ACA Gives, has been conducting toy drives in the Chambers and Randolph County areas. They are currently taking place at King Auto Corner and Milano’s in Valley, the Chambers County Courthouse Annex in Lanett, the Lanett Fire Department, Chambers County 9-1-1 in Huguley, and the Chambers County jail in LaFayette.

For information about ACA Gives, email elizabeth@acabonding.com.

