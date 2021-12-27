Valley arrest reports for Dec. 28
Published 2:38 pm Monday, December 27, 2021
Elmeco Nakia Charquez Ray, 46 of Lanett, charged with Driving Under the Influence and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Calvin Edmondson, 50 of Valley, charged with Criminal Trespass 1st
Christopher Lynn Jennings, 55 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Failure to Display Insurance
Gregory Laron Travis, 47 of West Point, charged with Driving Under the Influence
Makayla Ann Johnson, 18 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
D’kota N. Donaldson, 22 of Columbus, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Juvenile, 16 of Cusseta, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Andrew Dean Bickers, 55 of McDonough GA, charged with Public Intoxication and Public Lewdness
Janiyah Mona Lindsey, 18 of Lagrange, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd