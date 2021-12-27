Valley arrest reports for Dec. 28

Elmeco Nakia Charquez Ray, 46 of Lanett, charged with Driving Under the Influence and Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Calvin Edmondson, 50 of Valley, charged with Criminal Trespass 1st

Christopher Lynn Jennings, 55 of Valley, charged with Failure to Pay-Failure to Display Insurance

Gregory Laron Travis, 47 of West Point, charged with Driving Under the Influence

Makayla Ann Johnson, 18 of Valley, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd

D’kota N. Donaldson, 22 of Columbus, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Juvenile, 16 of Cusseta, charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd

Andrew Dean Bickers, 55 of McDonough GA, charged with Public Intoxication and Public Lewdness

Janiyah Mona Lindsey, 18 of Lagrange, charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd