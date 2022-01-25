Lanett arrest reports for Jan. 25
Published 7:31 pm Monday, January 24, 2022
Christopher Stephen Abney, age 51 of Lanett, AL was charged with Failure to Pay on Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Michael Joel Price, age 50 of Valley, AL was charged with Failure to Pay for DUI
Cassie Elise Laird, age 35 of Thomasville, AL was charged with Failure to Pay for Criminal Trespass 3rd
Amanda Sue Hall, age 33 of Lanett, AL was charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Etta Jane Weaver Whitlow, age 39 of Lanett, AL was charged with Disorderly Conduct
Mario Dean McCoy, age 34 of Ellenwood, GA, was charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Attempting Elude a Police Officer
Demarcus Doneize McCoy, age 51 of Florence, AL was charged with Obstruction of Governmental Operations
Travis Yamawns Little, age 42 of Lanett, AL was charged with 7 counts of Bail Jumping 2nd
David Lee Pope was charged with 2 counts of Failure to Pay for Driving while Suspended and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
Roderick Cornelius McGhee was charged with Writ of Arrest no show through Opelika Police Department