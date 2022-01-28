Mr. Allen Leonard, 74, of Camp Hill, Alabama passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at his residence.

Public visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, from noon CST until 6 p.m. CST at Silmon Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at noon CST at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery in Waverly, Alabama with Pastor Corey Huguley officiating.

Mr. Leonard is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Leonard of Camp Hill, Alabama; one brother, Jim Leonard, Jr. (Annie Liz); two sisters-in-law, Betty Ponds and Ida Mae Leonard; four brothers-in-law, Eugene Heard, Walter (Ocie) Ponds, Robert (Annie) Ponds and Williams C. Ponds; a special nephew, Jessie Patrick; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.