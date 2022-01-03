Mr. J C Woody, age 69, of LaFayette died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Regional Rehabilitation Hospital in Phenix City. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette at 1 p.m. CST with Rev. G. H. Pulliam officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, from 2 p.m. CST to 6 p.m. CST.

Mr. JC Woody leaves to cherish his memories and celebrate his life: his loving and devoted wife, Mattie Ruth Holloway Woody; four sons: Justin Woody of Alexander City, Alabama and Kentrell Holloway, JaQuavious Holloway and LaQuarrious (LaShonna Todd) Holloway, all of Lafayette; three daughters: Virginia Woody of Atlanta, Priscilla Smith of Valley and Odex M. Woody of Birmingham; three sisters: Sharon Story, Brenda Moore and Cynthia Woody, all of LaFayette; five brothers: Terry Woody, Larry Woody, James L. (Minnie Holloway) Woody, Tommy (Bettie Phillip) Woody and Freddy (Phyllis Blaylock) Woody, all of LaFayette; four sisters-in-law: Christina (Vonroyce) Trimble of Opelika, Willie Mae Thomas of Waverly, Alabama and Dorothy Holloway and Johnny Mae (Richard) Ware, both of LaFayette; four brothers-in-law: Jeffery (Teresa Bonner) Holloway, Dennis (Diane) Holloway, Billy (Christine) Holloway and Clanton (Elisabeth Foreman) Holloway, Jr., all of LaFayette; a very special cousin and best friend, Jack Daniel; a special niece, Valerie Moss; two special nephews: George Woody and Richard “Woodchuck” Mackey, Jr.; two special cousins: Thomas Walker and Tommy T. Walker; sixteen grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

