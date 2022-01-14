Mrs. Maxine K. White, 73, of Valley passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at EAMC-Opelika.

Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at 1 p.m. CST until 6 p.m. CST at Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, 1 p.m. CST at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery in Lafayette with Rev. Michael Winston, pastor, officiating.

Mrs. White is survived by her husband, Otis White, Sr. of Valley; her children: Phil (Magan) King of Cusseta, Alabama, LaTonya Pollard of Valley, Jackie White of Valley, Carolyn White Jenkins of Valley and Otis White, Jr. of Gadsden, Alabama; two brothers: Charles (Ethel) King of LaFayette and Clifford (Beeanetta) Heard of Gadsden, Alabama; five sisters: Doris Faye (Willie) Brown of Valley, Linda (Bernard) Burney of Auburn, Shasta Darden of Cusseta, Alabama, Helen Turner of Montgomery and Debra Phillips of Lanett; one aunt, Eyvonne Martin of Lafayette; one great-aunt, Thelma Franklin of Detroit; two brothers-in-law, Willie James Mackey of Gadsden, Alabama and Vonzie Whitlow of Detroit; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Jean (Ivy) McClaster of Detroit; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.