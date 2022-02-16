CCSD removes mask mandate

On Wednesday, the Chambers County School District announced that masks are not required in any CCSD building starting Thursday 17, as the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the school system has dropped below nine. Masks will still be required by a federal mandate on all CCSD buses, however.

“Anyone who wishes to continue wearing masks should be allowed to do so,” the post states. “In November 2021, our board approved new masking protocols allowing our district to move in and out of mask quickly depending on the number of positive cases reported to the ADPH School Dashboard. I appreciate everyone’s efforts as we work together through these difficult times.”