Knox Elder Faulkner, 84, originally of Lanett, passed away on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Auburn. He was born on July 12, 1937, in Lanett to the late Henry Thomas Faulkner and Mary Hatcher Faulkner.

Mr. Faulkner is survived by his children, Buddy Faulkner, Kenneth Faulkner (Bonnie), Steven Faulkner (Toni), Paige McKinley and Michael Faulkner (Sharon); grandchildren, Michael Faulkner, Jr., Sean McKinley, Jason McKinley, Matthew McKinley, Alexandra Wilson (Keith), Ken Faulkner, Jr. and Kolton Faulkner; and two great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his best friend and wife, Betty Bartlett Faulkner; sister, Marvene Faulkner Milford and grandson, Josh Ringley.

Mr. Faulkner was an Air Force veteran and was married to his high school sweetheart for more than sixty-five years. Together they raised five children. After the children were grown, he enjoyed sporting events, trips to the beach and spending time with his grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 11 a.m. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley. Interment followed in Hillcrest Cemetery. The Reverend David Bradshaw officiated. The family received friends Monday morning from 10 a.m. EST until the service hour at the funeral home.

