Mrs. Nezzie Will Ware, 72, of Camp Hill, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at EAMC-Lanier in Valley.

Public visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. CST until 6 p.m. CST at Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. CST at Ozias Baptist Church Cemetery in Dadeville, Alabama with Rev. Vincent Ellison, Jr. as pastor and Rev. Sanders Higgins as the eulogist.

Mrs. Ware is survived by her children, Valarie (Richard) Walton, Aaron Ware and Tanji (Deangelo) Bailey, all of Camp Hill, Alabama, and Dewayne (Hope) Ware of Valley; a special granddaughter whom she raised as her own, Alajah Holloway of Camp Hill, Alabama; four extended children (three nieces and one nephew) whom she raised as her own, Pamela Barnes, Nykeria Barnes, Jakayla Billingsley, and Marquavian Billingsley, all of LaFayette; her beloved sister, Betty (Ulysess) Holloway of LaFayette; grandchildren: Laquitta (Jimmy Lloyd) Walton of LaFayette, Takory (Alexis) Ware, Quanisha Ware and Wyshaunda Whitlow of Opelika, Alabama, Jeshaylin (Ted) Hart of Shorter, Alabama, Quantavious Ware of Auburn and Quashonda Ware of Birmingham; sixteen great-grandchildren; seven sisters-in-law: Margaret Moore of Dadeville, Alabama and Stacie Moore of Camp Hill, Alabama, Brenda Moore, Linda Ford and Carmel Ware, all of LaFayette, Lizzie Ware of Lanett and Marylene Gibson of Opelika; two brothers-in-law, Johnny Ware and Richard (Johnnie Mae) Ware, both of LaFayette; two aunts, Leona Traylor and Annie M. Williams, both of LaFayette; one uncle, Roy Moore of LaFayette; a special cousin, Joann Ross of LaFayette; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.