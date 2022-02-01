Mrs. Peggy Moncus, 69, of Campo Hill, Alabama died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the East Alabama Medical Center.

Peggy was born in LaFayette on Aug. 9, 1952, to the late Alton Henderson and Jean Henderson. She was a member of the Center Baptist Church in Ridge Grove, Alabama and was a textile employee.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Center Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Blain Turner officiating.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at the church from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

She is survived by her mother, Jean Henderson; daughter, Tammy White (Jimmy Jackson); son, Tracy (Scarlet) Moncus; sister, Lisa (Phil) Stephens; grandchildren, Autumn (Alan) Sanders, Shelby White, Dylan (Nicole) Moncus and Morgan (Jeff) Sides; great-grandchildren, Tatum Moncus and Grayson Sides; nieces, Ashley and Anna Stephens; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.