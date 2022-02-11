Team WHIP holding third breast cancer brunch

Team WHIP is a local nonprofit organization that supports breast cancer survivors, their families and their support systems and works to raise breast health awareness.

It will be holding its third annual breast cancer brunch, called “Living With the Scars,” on Saturday, Feb. 19 at noon. The event will take place at Hampton Inn & Suites at 4210 S Phillips Road in Lanett. Lunch will be served.

“This is a part of our community outreach,” said Narfunda Ross, president of Team WHIP. “And this year, we’re focusing on our mental wellness. So, we know that’s a major part of when you’re being diagnosed cancer, your mental health.”

The special presenter will be the Rev. Michael Stiggers, the chaplain at Chattahoochee Hospice. Ross said Stiggers will be talking about loss of all sorts, not just the loss of loved ones.

Will Johnson, whose mother succumbed to breast cancer, and Karen Penn Brown, who survived breast cancer, will be sharing their personal testimonies.

“This event is for anyone who is a cancer survivor, anyone who is a part of a support system, anybody who has dealt with a life-altering scar,” Ross said. “It could be somebody who’s also had COVID, if they have long term effects from that. So, it’s not specifically for those who have lost a loved one. It’s for anybody. It’s for the community.”

Ross said about 50 people attend the event. It wasn’t held last year due to COVID-19. She said the event has sold out each time it’s been held.

“We generally have about 52 attend,” she said.

Ross said lunch will be catered by Krave Korner out of LaFayette.

“I think it is going to be braised chicken, roast beef and gravy, vegetables, bread, [a side] and a beverage,” she said.

Tickets cost $10. To purchase one, visit www.teamwhip2015.com/events. Ross said anyone interested can also contact a committee member at (334) 333-9405.

Team WHIP is a nonprofit public 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization serving Chambers and Lee Counties in Alabama and West Point of Troup and Harris Counties of Georgia. WHIP stands for “Working to Help those In Pink.” Ross and Audrey Bailey-Gilliam founded the organization after holding a successful breast cancer walk in 2015.

To learn more about Team WHIP, visit www.teamwhip2015.com.