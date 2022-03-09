Ivey signs bill co-sponsored by Rep. Debbie Wood

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday the signing of six bills, one of which is co-sponsored by District 38 Representative Debbie Wood that solidifies Alabama as a pro-military state.

SB116 will ease the process of a military family locating to Alabama by allowing children of active military members moving to Alabama to enroll in local public schools remotely, without having to be physically present in the state.

Other bills signed by Ivey include three bills – SB99, SB167, and SB141 – that are all aimed at making it easier for military families to find work upon relocating to Alabama. Each of the bills allows for greater flexibility in occupational licensing for military spouses.

SB 28 creates the Space National Guard within the Alabama National Guard; if the federal government creates the Space National Guard and SB119, will aid a military family in the most unfortunate times. It expands scholarships provided under the Alabama G.I. and Dependents’ Educational Benefit Act to include in-state and private two-and four-year colleges.

“Alabama is the most pro-military state in the nation, and I am proud to put my signature on a series of legislation aimed at ensuring that we are even more military-friendly,” Ivey said via press release. “I commend the work by the Military Stability Commission, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Ainsworth, as well as the members of the Alabama Legislature for passing these important bills.”