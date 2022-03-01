OUR VIEW: Now is the time to study up on local, statewide elections

We wrote in Tuesday’s e-edition about U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks’ visit to Chambers County. Brooks, of course, is running for U.S. Senate and is understandably trying to hit up every county in the state over the next two months.

And yes — you may want to read that again — we said two months. It’s somehow already March, meaning we are two months from the primary on May 24.

Now is the time to get to know candidates in statewide races, like the tightly contested Senate race Brooks is in with Katie Britt, Michael Durant and others.

But there are also local races, such as the Chambers County sheriff’s race, will that will be on the ballot. Running for sheriff as Republicans are Richard Carter and Jeff Nelson. Jeff Blackstone has qualified for the office as a Democrat.

In the House 38 race, Debbie Wood is facing challenger Micah Messer. State senator Randy Price will face competition from John Allen Coker. We plan to preview these races as the election gets closer, but we also encourage you to do your own research on these very important local and state races.