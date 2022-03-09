OUR VIEW: Thank you for the continued commitment to Chambers County

When EAMC-Lanier executive vice president Greg Nichols gave his annual update to the Chambers County Commission Monday, COVID was still front and center. Still, it was the renewed commitment to continually investing in Lanier that shined through.

In the fiscal year 2022, Nichols says EAMC plans to invest another $3.5 million just at the Lanier campus. That number does not account for the $8 million infrastructure upgrades.

“What I want you to know is that East Alabama Health is committed to the people of Chambers County,” Nichols assured the commission. “When we do our planning, we want to focus on Chambers County. We include all residents of Chambers County. We allocate resources in the funds that we have as an organization, capital funds, operational funds — we make sure that we’re including Chambers County.”

At Lanier, Nichols said they are near completion of an $8 million infrastructure project to replace chillers, generators, controls, pumps, and cooling towers that were nearing the end of their life cycle.

EAMC has started a renovation project at the nursing home that will cost approximately $153,000 and will take nearly three years to complete, Nichols said.

It is welcoming to hear even with COVID still a concern for the health system, East Alabama Health is steadfastly committed to its investment in Chambers County.

Before COVID, many hospitals in Alabama were facing insurmountable financial hardships and in the last decade, the state has lost seven rural hospitals.

To have a health system as forward-thinking and one that recognizes the importance of keeping and growing the facilities at Lanier is a breath of fresh air.

We applaud the team and East Alabama Health for their continued support of our community, and we hope to see more essential services come to our community in the future.