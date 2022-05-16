Lanett incident reports for May 16

Identity Theft was reported in the 1400 block of N 8th Ave.

Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment was reported in the 700 block of S 12th Ave.

Criminal Mischief 3rd was reported in the 4300 block of Cusseta RD.

Domestic Violence 3rd was reported in the 6000 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Duty upon Striking an Unoccupied Vehicle was reported in the 2500 block of 16th Ave SW.

Criminal Trespass 3rd and Theft of Property 3rd were reported in the 3000 block of 18th Ave SW.

Criminal Mischief 3rd was reported in the 1200 block of S 8th St.

Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment was reported in the 100 block of S 12th St.