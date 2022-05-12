Man drowns in West Point Lake in ‘tragic accident’

A Carrollton man drowned at West Point Lake Thursday morning in what authorities are calling a “tragic accident.”

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday at 6:40 a.m., deputies were dispatched to West Point Lake at the Yellow Jacket Boat Ramp off Cameron Mill Road in regards to a possible drowning.

Once on scene, deputies spoke with the adult caller who stated that he and his brother had just put their boat in the water, with the brother staying on the boat while the caller was parking the truck and trailer.

A few minutes later, the caller walked down to the boat ramp area and noticed the boat was freely floating in the water, and his brother was in the water in apparent distress and went under.

Additional deputies and investigators arrived on scene along with the Department of Natural Resources and the victim resurfaced and was recovered at approximately 7:20 a.m.

The victim has been identified as 74-year-old, Randall Wilson of Carrollton, Georgia.

This case is being investigated as a tragic accident, per TCSO.