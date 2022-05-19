Mr. Antwoine L. Gipson, 50, of Tuscaloosa passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Public visitation will be held Friday, May 20, 2022, from 2 p.m. CDT until 6 p.m. CDT at Silmon Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. CDT at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette with Rev. Ed Vines officiating.

Mr. Gipson was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He leaves to mourn and cherish all these precious memories a wife, Althea Gipson; eleven children: April (Cory) Cotton of Huntsville, Yahya Jackson of Tuscaloosa, Antwoine Gipson, Jr. of Lanett, Ashley Gipson of Tuscaloosa, Chance (Olanda) Prather and Isaiah Prather, both of LaFayette, Matthew (Amiya) Cartwright of Houston, Texas and Akeelah Gipson, Tameria McShon, Xavier McShon and Jayden Coleman, all of Tuscaloosa; his mother, Wyvonnia Gipson; seven grandchildren, Kamariah Jackson, Javien Rutledge, Jakalynn Gipson, Ava Motley, Ivy Gipson, Marley Prather and Baby Cartwright; eight siblings: Loretta (Emerson III) Thomas of Opelika, Carol (Ronny) Berry of Clarksville, Tennessee, Charles Gipson, Sr., Lynda Leverette (Robert Gates) and Atherlean Grady (Joe Carr), all of LaFayette, Cynthia (Michael) Tinker of Tuscaloosa, Rosalyn Trammell of Charlotte, North Carolina and Sadie (Willie) Story of LaFayette; step-father, Charles Lee Holloway of LaFayette; a host of nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends; the mothers of his children: Nortasha Jackson, Betty Carr, Christy Prather, Natasha Cartwright, Priscilla Jones, Shameria McShon and a very special friend, Angela Coleman.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette is handling the arrangements.