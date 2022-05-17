Mr. Thomas Frank Wilkinson, III, age 69, of Lanett passed away on May 16, 2022, in Gadsden, Alabama.

Frank was born on June 13, 1952, in Langdale, Alabama to the late T. Frank Wilkinson, Jr. and Ann W. Wilkinson. He was a member of Heritage Place Church of Christ in Irondale, Alabama. He was a 1970 graduate of West Point High School and then attended Kansas State University, the University of Alabama and Auburn University. He worked as a user consultant for University of Alabama Birmingham for over forty years.

He is survived by his siblings, Jayne Jay (T.J.) and Robert Wilkinson (Judy); niece, Noelle Wilkinson (Kevin Hickey) and nephew, Robby Wilkinson.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. EDT at the graveside in Marseilles Cemetery in West Point. Dr. Wayne Kilpatrick will officiate. Frank’s family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. EDT at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Lanett. A reception will be held immediately following the service at the Wilkinson Lake Cabin on Lake Harding.

In lieu of flowers, Frank’s family asks that donations be made to one’s favorite charity in his memory.

Please visit Frank’s Memorial Tribute page at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for his family, to share a memory of Thomas or to light a remembrance candle in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Lanett directing.