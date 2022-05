Valley arrest reports for May 6

Paulitha Jereese Lane-Dobson, 30, from Valley was arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jose Perez, 28, from Arab, AL was arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.

Luis Rivera, 33, from Arab, AL was arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.

Angel Sanchez, 41, from Arab, AL was arrested for Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.

Darren Lee Ray, 33, from High Point, NC was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.