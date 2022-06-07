LaFayette plans for Main Street designation

At the City of LaFayette’s special called meeting on Monday, Chris Busby, deputy director of the Chambers County Development Authority, gave an update on the City of LaFayette’s recent Main Street Alabama designation.

Busby said the Main Street project would be a big undertaking.

“A lot of people volunteered and did a lot of work [to get us] there,” he said. “Moving forward, it’s going to be even more intensive. And we’re going to need the city council’s support, we’re going to need the departments’ support. We’re going to need to all be on the same page and fighting for our city to grow and to make sure we make the most of this opportunity.”

Busby said the Main Street committee will be going over regulations and articles of incorporation over the next few weeks. He said the committee would meet on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. CDT at Krave Korner.

“The purpose of that meeting is going to be to go over the first initial visit from Main Street Alabama that’s coming to the city,” he said. “They’re going to be coming here on the 22nd this month. That is going to be a training session, basically a kickoff training session. During that session, we’re going to go over how we’ll organize the organization, bylaws, tax status, board creation, hiring an executive director, etc.”

Busby said Main Street Alabama and the local Main Street committee plan to have a large press conference and reception which will probably take place around 5 p.m. on June 22. The committee will discuss how to organize the event on at the Thursday meeting.

“We’re going to put out a statewide press release,” he said. “We’re going to invite all of our media. We’re going to invite all of our elected officials, both state and locally. They talked about, this morning, having a day down in Montgomery for the governor to sign a proclamation for us. We’ll know more about that.”