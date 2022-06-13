Lanett arrest reports for June 13

Published 3:59 pm Monday, June 13, 2022

By Staff Reports

Vandal Ross, 49, of Lanett, AL arrested for Public Intoxication.
Rodericus Wright, 39, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.
Albert Williams, 47, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.
Keenan Sanford, 25, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.
Lucius Jones, 35, of Lanett, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.
Charles Schroeder, 28, of Valley, AL arrested for Failure to Appear.
Tequarious Chatman, 18, of West Point, GA arrested for Failure to Appear.

