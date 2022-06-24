Mr. Lonnie B. Shealey, well-known as “Polly,” was born Aug. 14, 1949, in Opelika to the late Mattie Lee Shealey and Lonnie Shealey, Sr. He gained his wings on June 19, 2022, at his residence.

Polly received his education in the West Point City School System and was a member of the Harrison High School graduating class of 1968.

Lonnie joined the U. S. Navy after high school, where he served two years. He later worked at Fairfax Mill; not long after leaving Fairfax Mill, he joined the City of West Point workforce, where he retired after 25 years of service. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Phyllis Shealey and Mary Bandy; and two brothers, Charlie Shealey and John Bandy.

Lonnie leaves to cherish his memories: his loving sisters, Katie Williams, Elaine (Allen) Young and Myrtis (Henry) Goss; two brothers, Zellas Shealey and Ben Bandy; sister-in-law, Mary L. Shealey; four nieces, Tammy Shealey, Andrea Shealey, Abby (Jeffery) Bell and Shawada Murphy; three nephews, Charles Shealey, Dexter Shealey and Donald (Carnesia) Winston; adopted niece, Cathie Davidson; two special friends, Dennis Heard and Larry Hodo; and a host of great nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Mr. Shealey will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at noon in the Marseilles Cemetery with Reverend Brenda Pritchett Rhodes as the eulogist and Evangelist Stephanie Davenport assisting.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 1 p.m. EDT until 6 p.m. EDT at the mortuary.

To express online condolences to the family, visit www.mwleemortuary.com

Arrangements entrusted to M. W. Lee Mortuary.