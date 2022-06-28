Mrs. Ocie Lee Barker, 91, of Lanett passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Public visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 2 p.m. EDT until 6 p.m. EDT at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 30, 2022, at noon EDT at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church in Lanett with Dr. Lamar D. Johnson, pastor, officiating.

Mrs. Barker leaves to cherish her memories her five children, Daynelle (Percy) Kimbrough of San Antonio, Texas, Willie J. Barker of Lanett, Dudley Barker and Cynthia B. Barrow, both of Valley, and Bradley J. Barker of Atlanta; twelve grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a goddaughter, Phyllis Holloway Floyd of Lanett; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and church family.

