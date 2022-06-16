Mrs. Ruth Davis, age 86, of LaFayette transitioned on June 10, 2022, at her residence.

Mrs. Davis, the daughter of the late Hooper and Eunice Baldwin Aiken, was born on July 27, 1935, in Chambers County.

Ruth was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church. She was a retired bus driver for the Chambers County Board of Education.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Dovard Aiken, Frank Aiken, Billy Aiken, Cleve Aiken, Lonida Brooks, Lorene Milner and Faye Blackmon.

She is survived by: her devoted husband, Frank S. Davis, Jr. of LaFayette; daughters, Cynthia (Danny) Green of LaFayette and Deborah (Kevin) Noles of Wadley, Alabama; brother, Floyd (Floy) Aiken of Lanett; sister, Emma (Joe) Blanks of Wadley, Alabama; grandchildren, Kellie (Kyle) Brown, Daniel Green, Vance Noles and Jacob Noles; and caregivers, Cindy Komiotis, Jennifer French, Beth Pike and Tressie Ware.

A funeral service for Mrs. Davis will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 4 p.m. CDT at the Shiloh Baptist Church in LaFayette with Rev. Chuck Goodwin, Rev. Floyd Aiken and Rev. Tim Calloway officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 2 p.m. CDT until 4 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Funeral Services provided by Jeff Jones Funeral Home in LaFayette.