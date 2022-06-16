Ms. Stephany Ann Ware, 48, of Dadeville, Alabama passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Public visitation will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 2 p.m. CDT until 6 p.m. CDT, at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. CDT at Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery in LaFayette with Pastor Quinderus A. Jones officiating.

Ms. Ware leaves to cherish her precious memories three sons, Mr. Justin Ware, Sr., Mr. Ahmad (Maliyah) Walker and Mr. Ashad Walker, all of Dadeville, Alabama; one stepson, Mr. Cameron Walker of Atlanta; her mother, Mrs. Linda Morgan Ware of Camp Hill, Alabama; a special friend, Mr. Anthony Walker of Dadeville, Alabama; two grandchildren, Justin Walker, Jr. and Amarla Walker; five sisters, Ms. Janet (Mike) Ware of Camp Hill, Alabama, Ms. Melinda Ware of Dadeville, Alabama, Ms. Annette Allen of Camp Hill, Alabama, Mrs. Faye (Jerome) Dunn of Lanett and Mrs. Lisa (Steve) Showers of Opelika; four brothers, Mr. James Broughton of Bessemer, Alabama, Mr. Tony Holloway of Camp Hill, Alabama, Mr. Mike (Djuana) Ambers of Auburn and Mr. Tyrone (Denise) Brooks of Lanett; eleven aunts; three special aunts, Mrs. Catherine (Randy) Bebee, Ms. Barbara Morgan and Ms. Debra Johnson; two uncles; one great uncle, Mr. Jim Leonard of Dadeville, Alabama; two special cousins, Mr. Melvin Morgan and Mr. Jimmy Heard; two special friends, Ms. Samantha Burns and Mrs. Marion Brooks; a godmother, Mattie Bell Echols; and a host of nieces nephews and other family members and friends.

