Patricia Patterson, 58, of Lanett passed away at EAMC in Opelika on June 6, 2022.

The family will greet friends for visitation on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. EDT followed by services at noon. Both will be at Bluffton Funeral Services in Lanett. A full obituary will follow at a later date.

