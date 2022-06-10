Patricia Wallace Patterson, 58, of Lanett passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

She was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister and friend.

Patricia enjoyed her job as a beautician where she thought of her clients as family. She also enjoyed working in her flower beds, tending to her garden, taking care of her pets and fishing as often as possible. She was a ray of light who never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed by many people.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Bobbie and Harold Wallace. She is survived by her husband, James Allen Patterson; daughter, Tiffany (Martin) Benitez; and brother, Harold “Buddy” Wallace Jr., along with many other friends and family.

The family will greet friends for visitation on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11 EDT followed by a memorial service at noon at Bluffton Funeral Services in Lanett.

Donations in her honor can be made to local humane societies or to breast cancer research.

