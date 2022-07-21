CCSD announces new meal policy

Chambers County School District announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children served in schools under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. For School Year 2022-2023, Chambers County will participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for School Year 2022-2023. This USDA provision allows children to participate in the school meal programs without having to pay a fee or submit a meal application.

Community Eligibility Provision is a key provision of the Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act of 2010, which allows schools and school districts in low-income areas to eliminate school meal applications and serve breakfast and lunch at no charge to all enrolled students. CEP gives food service professionals more time to focus on preparing nutritious meals that their students will enjoy and gives students more time to eat those meals by cutting down on time spent in the lunch line. Furthermore, by offering all students a nutritious breakfast and lunch at no cost, CEP helps ensure more students come to class well-nourished and ready to learn.

Chambers County School District has vowed to offer healthy meals every school day. Breakfast and lunch meals will follow the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) guidelines for healthy school meals, so students are encouraged to participate. In the operation of child feeding programs, no child will be discriminated against because of race, sex, color, national origin, age or disability.

Parents or guardians who need further information may contact Child Nutrition Program Director, Adria Staton at (334) 864-9343, Ext. 10202.