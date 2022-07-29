Lanett Police Department issues statement regarding West Shawmut Day 2022

In a press release Friday, the Lanett Police Department says the City of Lanett has met with West Shawmut Day organizers and has conveyed to them that there will be no permits, road blockage or sanctioned gatherings for the event commonly known as West Shawmut Day on 07-31-2022.

According to the release, West Shawmut Day organizer Danny Williams made an announcement on social media that there is no sanctioned event but has encouraged individuals to gather privately to celebrate the day. There is still a concern amongst the citizens that a large crowd may be in attendance. The goal, the release says, is to maintain the peace and dignity of the area and keep our communities safe for everyone.

“In an abundance of caution, the Lanett Police Department will conduct an overtime detail where additional officers will be on patrol for the entire weekend,” the release said. “The Lanett Police Department has reached out to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for additional personnel to saturate the city on these days alongside additional Lanett Police Officers to prevent any large gatherings, road blockage, DUI, drug usage, reckless driving, ATV and golf carts in the roadway or any other crimes and violations the affect the peace and dignity of the city.”

The release says LPD’s plan is to increase presence to curtail disruptive attendees to the area over the course of the weekend and to conduct traffic checkpoints if needed on Sunday, or any other day if needed, at specified locations as we have done previously to prevent large gatherings.

The Lanett Police Department requests the continued support of the community as we work to keep our streets open and our communities safe.