West Point Police Department to celebrate National Night Out

WEST POINT – The West Point Police Department, along with volunteers from the public safety community, community organizations and businesses will come together on Aug. 2 to celebrate the 39th National Night Out, a nationwide event that focuses on strengthening the relationship between communities and their local police departments.

Formed in 1984, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live. It also provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Since its inception, National Night Out has grown to be celebrated in over 16,000 communities across every state in America.

West Point Police Chief Donald Britt expressed his excitement for the event, noting that he hoped it would provide the community with a fun event.

“I am really excited for the event, and I think it is great for the community,” he said. “It allows people and police to sit and talk, to discuss any issues they have conversation in a relaxed setting.”

Britt also noted that there will be numerous activities at the event, including a bouncy house for kids, family games and food.

Furthermore, there will be numerous giveaways for school supplies to help get students ready for the school year.

For those interested in attending, the National Night Out celebration will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at John Hogg’s Park.

The event is free and open to people of all ages. No registration is required