Lanett PD: Kroger bomb threat deemed to be false

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2022, Chambers County Dispatch received a 911 call in reference to a possible bomb in the Kroger located at 1401 S Gilmer Ave., the Lanett Police Department said in a Wednesday press release.

“Lanett Police and Fire departments responded to the scene and made contact with the management of the store,” the release says. “At that time the store was safely evacuated, and a perimeter was established by the Lanett first responders. At that time responding officers were unable to establish if the call was [a] hoax, so they put a call out to surrounding agencies to assist with EOD detection K9s. Auburn Police Department responded with two K9s and their handlers Lt. Perry and Ofc. Bryan. They did a thorough sweep of the store and confirmed that the call was false.”

This incident is currently under investigation. Lanett Police Department would like to thank Lanett Fire Department and Auburn Police Department for their rapid response and assistance.