Dadeville dominates Beulah 55-0

The Beulah Bobcats were outmatched in their 55-0 loss to Dadeville on the road on Thursday night.

The loss was a region loss, but Dadeville is the top team in the region, and Beulah head coach Matthew Johnson knew they didn’t have the manpower to keep up.

“They’re just a really good team,” Johnson said.

“They’re really well coached, and they have really good athletes. Every facet of the game they just do really well. We just ran into a team that was better than us. It didn’t work out for us tonight.”

Johnson doesn’t think having one more day of preparation would’ve made much of a difference.

“That had nothing to do with it,” Johnson said.

“Going into it, we knew our game plan. It wasn’t a lack of preparation. We could’ve spent a month preparing for them, and it would’ve been the same outcome. Hats off to them.”

Johnson wants his team to worry about the games they can win and finish those.

“You look at the Prattville Christian game. We were up in the fourth quarter,” Johnson said. “We just couldn’t finish. You take the Loachapoka game. We were up at halftime, and we couldn’t finish. Sometimes, you just run into teams where you’re outmanned. That’s our big coaching point this week. Hopefully, we can fix that. It’s a mental thing. You just have to have the right attitude. Things just haven’t gone our way.”

Johnson wants his team to improve in every facet of the game.

“We have to finish drives,” Johnson said.

“We just have to sustain drives. Just get points on the board. That’s just a big struggle. We’ll get back on track. We’ve shown some things we can do in the air. We have the option to spread the ball around a little more. Noah Higdon is our quarterback. We have faith in him.”

Despite being 0-6 this season, Johnson remains optimistic.

“We’re still in the hunt,” Johnson said.

“I know we’re 0-6, but our attitude and work ethic is there. We have good practices. We just have to have everybody healthy and ready to go. We have to finish and get our first win. Once you get that, it’ll snowball.”

Beulah will now have an extra day of preparation before they return home to play Childersburg next weekend.