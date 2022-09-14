Reverend Wallace Bell Jr., 91, of Valley, passed away peacefully at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City, on Sept. 12, 2022. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, Sept.16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. EDT in the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Chapel in Valley. The Reverend Rusty Tate and Reverend Jerry Ledbetter will officiate, with graveside service to follow in Johnson Memorial Gardens Cemetery with full military honors.

The family will receive relatives and friends during visitation at the funeral home on Thursday, Sept.15, 2022, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. EDT.

Reverend Bell was born in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 23, 1930, to Reverend Wallace Bell Sr. and Ethel Pollock Bell. In addition to his parents, Reverend Bell was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Dot Whatley Bell, and a sister, Bobbie Hill.

Email newsletter signup

He is survived by his two children, David (Lisa) Bell and Danna (Darin) Atkins; granddaughter Britney (David) Green; twin great-grandchildren, Oaken and Belle Green; a sister, Sammie Schell, and several nieces and nephews.

Reverend Bell was a military veteran, having proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1948 until 1953. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans Association and the American Legion. He was also a member of Langdale United Methodist Church in Valley.

Reverend Bell was a retired minister, ordained in the Church of the Nazarene, and served as a full time pastor for more than a decade, after which he sought to further his education. He graduated with a masters degree in Education from Auburn University, and became a college professor of Social Science at Southern Union State Community College and Troy University. He retired from teaching after nearly twenty years of service.

Reverend Bell was also simultaneously employed with the United States Postal Service, where he served as a rural carrier in Lanett and was later promoted to Officer In Charge. He retired from this phase of his career after becoming Postmaster in the Alabama cities of Clio and Seale.

Reverend Bell enjoyed all forms of outdoor activity, especially riding his motorcycle, which he continued to do until the age of 90. He was a loving and dedicated father, husband, and friend to all who knew him.

Flowers will be accepted, or in lieu, donations can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation in memory of Reverend Bell.

Visit www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to sign the online guest book or light a Remembrance Candle in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley is in charge of arrangements.