LaFayette falls to Luverne 36-18 to end season

The LaFayette Bulldogs fell to the Luverne Tigers on the road on Friday night to end their season in what could be the last football game in the history of LaFayette High School.

Although the Bulldogs didn’t end their season in the way they wanted to, they still showed some fight as they kept it somewhat close against a very good Luverne team. The timeline of consolidation will determine if LHS will have another football season before it merges with Valley High to form a brand new high school.

LaFayette head coach Juan Williams saw some improvement from his players in the loss.

“Our guys played hard,” Williams said.

“I’m very proud of our seniors who competed this year. We didn’t end the season like we wanted to, but I’m very proud of our kids. These young kids got a lot of valuable experience this year. All we have to do is get ready for next year. We’ll get back in the weight room, and I’m proud of these kids for sticking it out.”

Williams feels like his players showed more fight on Friday night than they have in some of the previous games.

“It was very good,” Williams said.

“I was very impressed with our kids. They had four turnovers on defense. They had three interceptions and a blocked punt. Our defense really stood up. I’m very proud of our guys. We should’ve been a little better on offense. It was 20-12 pretty much the whole game, but we couldn’t get the stops in the end.”

LaFayette ended their season with a 2-7 record, but Williams is focused on getting his players in the weight room and getting ready for next season.

“We have to get stronger,” Williams said.

“It’s important for our young kids to get stronger in the weight room. That’s our focus right now.”

The Bulldogs will now focus on basketball season as November approaches.