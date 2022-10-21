Mr. Limmie Wright was born October 7, 1955, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Willie L. and Mamie Wright of West Point, GA. He attended Harrison High School where he excelled in sports, but his love was for basketball. Limmie was married to Betty Gene Wright for 24 years.

\Limmie loved his family. He was a great dad, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. Limmie loved to cook and has worked for many restaurants throughout the Valley area. His passion was grilling, and he thought of himself as a bar-b-que master. He also loved to work on things and would offer anyone in need a helping hand. Mr. Limmie Wright has join his Holy Father, as well as his natural mother and father; daughter Latesha Jackson; stepson, Jaquan Stephens, Sr.; brother, Ollin Wright, and sisters Mattie Billingslea, Emma Green, and Mary Dean Barnes. Through this time, we have learned that this was the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad. (Psalm 1:18-24).”

On October 13, 2022, Mr. Limmie Wright passed away peacefully at his home in Valley, Alabama.

Mr. Limmie Wright leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Betty Stephens Wright of Lanett, AL; his son: Limmie J. Harris, Valley, Al; stepson, Anthony (Tabitha) Stephens, Lanett, AL, daughter-in-law, Vicketa Stephens, Lanett, AL; grandchildren Quinteavious Harris, Alicia Harris, Justin Harris, Kuristy Ray, Serenity Ray, Kaylyn Ray, Arijah Patrick, Jakaden Gilliam Quantrecia Stephens, and Jaquan Stephens, Jr.;two brothers, Willie B. (Gwen) Wright of Chicago, IL, and Willie E. (Hester) Wright of West Point, GA; two Julan A. Smith and Joyce (Vernon) Askew both of West Point, GA, and a host of nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins, and friends.

Memorial Services for Mr. Wright will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. ET in the Marseilles Cemetery with Rev. Warren Goss, Eulogist, Rev. LaFredrick Bridges and Rev. Charles Trammell, assisting.

To express online condolences to the family, visit www.mwleemortuary.com

Arrangements entrusted to M. W. Lee Mortuary.