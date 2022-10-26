Reed Foundation to host first annual fall festival

On Oct. 27, the Reed Foundation is hosting its first Fall Festival from 5 to 8 p.m. The Reed Foundation has teamed up with Jump for Joy in Lanett for the event.

“We want people to know that they matter, and that there is still good in the community,” said Executive Director Torrance Rudd. “There are people that will look out for each other.”

The Reed Foundation is sponsoring two hours of play at the inflatable center, and there is free entry to everyone in the community. The event will include pizza, refreshments and candy for the kids while they enjoy the inflatables.

“If that’s taking the pressure off of a parent, we’ll be able to give the parents a break for a little time in the day,” Rudd said.

Rudd encourages everyone in the community to come out and enjoy the event.

The Reed Foundation is a nonprofit organization in Lanett that promotes support and serves the youth and seniors in the local community.

“Our mission is to love on the community,” said Founder Cameron Reed. “We want to give love and joy to the community and to give back to them in ways to make them happy.”