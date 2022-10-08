Valley falls to Tallassee 25-7

The Valley Rams fell to the Tallassee Tigers 25-7 on the road on Friday night.

The Tigers got off to a slow start, and they just couldn’t recover as their offense continues to struggle throughout the last couple weeks.

Tallassee went into halftime with a 12-7 lead, but the Rams just couldn’t bounce back, and the Tigers won a key region game.

Email newsletter signup

Hunter wasn’t pleased with his team’s lack of ability to move the ball.

“We’re just not sustaining drives,” Hunter said.

“We’re not moving the ball well, and as soon as we do we get holding penalties or turn the ball over. We’re not very consistent right now.”

Another concern for Valley is quarterback Cam Dooley, who suffered a shoulder injury in the loss.

“He’s a little banged up,” Hunter said.

“He’s going to the clinic in the morning.”

This is the second straight game the Rams have put up one or fewer touchdowns, and now they’ll be hanging on to their playoff spot in the region.

If the Rams want to be one of the four teams from their region in the playoffs, they’ll have to fix their offense before they face Elmore County next week in their last region game of the season.

“We have to go back and work,” Hunter said.

“We’re going to look at film on Sunday and see what we can work on offensively. We’ll see how Cam is and go from there. We’re not playing very good right now.”

Both teams will be facing elimination at Ram Stadium next week, and Valley will have to improve on both sides of the ball if they want to stay in the race.

The Rams now sit at 1-3 in the region, and the losses from earlier in the season could come back to bite them next week.

Luckily for the Rams, it will be their homecoming.