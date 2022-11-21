West Point police respond to shots fired into a home on Higgins St Sunday

Published 4:25 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

By Staff Reports

On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, the West Point Police Department responded to multiple shots fired on Higgins Street in West Point. WPPD PIO Cedarious Thomas said the shots were fired inside of a residence from the outside, with no injuries reported and there are no suspects at this time. Thomas also says he does not appear to be in relation to the previous shooting incidents in West Point.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident should contact the West Point Police Department.

