City of West Point opens temporary warming shelter Published 3:40 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

West Point interim police chief Kevin Carter says the City of West Point has set up a temporary warming shelter inside the West Point Police Department. The shelter can accommodate up to nine people and will be available beginning Thursday, Dec. 22, through at least Monday.

For more information or if you need shelter, call the non-emergency phone line at 706-645-3525.