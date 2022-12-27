Mr. Larry G. Pruitt Published 4:18 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Mr. Larry G. Pruitt, age 86, of Huguley, Alabama passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at his residence.

Larry was born on Sept. 13, 1936, in LaGrange, Georgia to the late William L. Pruitt and Charity L. Pruitt. He was a graduate of LaGrange High School and a member of Fairfax First Baptist Church. He served in the United States Navy from 1957 until 1961, serving on the USS DuPont as a Petty Officer 2nd Class. Following his service to our country, he worked for Georgia Highway Express, then he became the owner / operator of Huguley Exit Shell Station for 10 years, he then was self-employed as an auto mechanic before going to work for Anderson Construction Company on the West Point Lake Project for 22 years until his retirement.

Larry is survived by his children, Angela Maddux (Randall), Greg Pruitt (Rhonda), Glenn Pruitt (Kate), and Jonathan Pruitt (Ella); grandchildren, Daniel Maddux, Alan Pruitt (Noble), Alex Pruitt, Andrew Pruitt, Shelby Pruitt (Dakota), Emily Pruitt, Gelaine Pruitt (Gionna), and Leah Pruitt; great grandson, Jaxs Pursley; a number of cousins who were like brothers and sisters; special friend, Faye Eastridge of Huguley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pat Pruitt, who he married on March 22nd, 1959; and granddaughter, Andrea Maddux.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 27 2022, at 3 PM (EST) at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley. Interment will follow in Fairfax Cemetery. The Reverend Steve Garnett will officiate. Larry’s family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon from 2:00 PM (EST) until the service hour at the funeral home.

Flowers will be accepted or donations in memory of Larry may be made to Fairfax First Baptist Church.

Flowers will be accepted or donations in memory of Larry may be made to Fairfax First Baptist Church.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.