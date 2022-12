PHOTOS: North Carolina Central University (41) vs. Jackson State (34) – Celebration Bowl – Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta – 12.17.2022 Published 10:58 pm Sunday, December 18, 2022

North Carolina Central Eagles gave Jackson St its only loss of the season in an overtime thriller Saturday in the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

Coach Deion Sanders coached his final game for JSU before heading to the University of Colorado to head its football team.

Here are a few frames from that game.